



TNM Super League giants Nyasa Big Bullets are set to release five players on loan as they reposition themselves for the 2018 season.

The club’s chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya told a press conference that Telekeleni ‘Anzeru’ Joseph, Cuthbert Sineta, Ian Chinyama, Maneno Nyoni and Collen Nkhulambe are not in the technical panel’s plans for the coming season.

He also said Andy Kamulete’s contract has been terminated.

“We are loaning out the players so that they can have a chance for game time.

“Anzeru’s services are being sought by two clubs—Masters Security and Nchalo United— so, too, Chinyama, who has attracted the interest of Nchalo, TN Stars and Mzuzu University [Mzuni] FC while Maneno and Nkhulambe will be loaned out to either Mzuni or Nchalo,” he said.

Haiya also said they are about to sign a top striker whose identity was not disclosed, but it is rumoured that they are courting Civil Sporting Club forward Raphael Phiri.

The People’s Team CEO said the club will start pre-season training tomorrow at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC).

“We had not yet rolled out our pre-season training. We only trained briefly after being approached by Masters and Be Forward Wanderers for friendly matches to help them prepare for their CAF competitions’ matches,” he said.

“Otherwise, even the tour that we had, dubbed ‘Taking the team to the supporters’ which involved friendly matches, was also not part of pre-season, it was a special programme which was arranged by our sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company [NMC],” he said.

The post BB loan out 5 players appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link