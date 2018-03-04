….as Cholera cases reach 693

Cholera continues to claim lives of people in the country as it has now killed 17 people, Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed.

According to Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Joshua Malango, so far Cholera cases have reached 693 with 14 new cases and 25 patients are in treatment camps.

“On 2nd March, the country registered 14 new cholera cases. 25 patients are in treatment camps and cumulatively, Cholera cases have reached 693,” Malango said.

The deaths and cases of the deadly disease are coming in time when Malawi government is tirelessly working hand in hand with international organisations to curb the disease.

Recently, UNICEF used drones in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe such as Chinsapo township to map out Cholera prone areas so that proper measures should be taken against the disease.