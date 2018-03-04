Luke 17:34.” I tell you, in that night there shall be two men in one bed; the one shall be taken, and the other shall be left.”

Its more likely that the saints will be taken when it is night in Israel. That night when the saints will be taken away from the world is nearer than what you think.

Its closer and we need to get ready for it. Whether you have prepared or not, it is coming and is so soon. So soon that it will catch many unawares.

How do we prepare for it? The Lord tells us to work now while it is still day before that night comes.John 9:4.” I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night comes, when no man can work.”

Note that He uses the definite article THE NIGHT which shows of a particular night. He tells us that before the night comes we must be working. Preaching, winning souls and bringing many into the Kingdom in preparation for the night.

As long as we haven’t reached the night, we must be working in bringing many unto him. Don’t spend much time on irrelevant things that will never be counted on that night. Many things we do now are irrelevant for that night. The reason why one is taken and another left is because of what they were doing when it was still day. Ask yourself if you are doing enough to prepare for the night.

The Word says he is wise that wins souls.Proverbs 11:30. ” The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that wins souls is wise.”

Whether you are a student or you work or do some business, there is nothing that should prevent you from winning souls to the Lord as you prepare for the night.

Ensure also that you yourself will not miss the night. Subject your body and discipline it. Live the Word and be in the Word always as you prepare for the night. Watch and pray as you prepare for it. Have time for fasting and prayer.

Don’t allow anything to make you miss it. 1 Cor 9:27 “Instead I subdue my body and make it my slave, so that after preaching to others I myself will not be disqualified.”

Don’t be left behind. If you are not a born again you will not go. Send me a message privately to receive Christ and to become born again.

Prayer

Thank you Father for the night that is coming. Every day through your Spirit I prepare myself for the night so that I will be found ready wanting nothing.

I will win souls while it is still day before the night comes. In Jesus Name. Amen