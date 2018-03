Flop striker Andy Kamlete is one of six Nyasa Big Bullets players to leave the club after the People’s Team opted to terminate his contract, the club’s chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya has said. Kaiya…

The post Nyasa BB release flop Kamlete, loan out 5 players in clearout appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link