



UK-based long distance runner Eddie Ware believes he is the solution to Malawi’s medals drought at global events such as Olympic and Commonwealth games.

Born in Likuni, Lilongwe, Ware who left for UK when he was five and has an enviable record at world events, wants to represent Malawi at Tokyo 2020 Games.

He is now seeking approval and direction from Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) and Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) to allow him represent Malawi.

“I was around 4-5 years old when my family moved to England full-time. I still have family and friends in Lilongwe, also Balaka where my dear grandmother lived with my cousin who cared for her. I have back to Malawi in recent years on a couple of occasions to see my family,” said Ware.been lucky enough to travel

Asked why he thinks he can represent Malawi well at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he said he has the drive, the desire and the experience.

“I really believe I can represent Malawi well at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics not only because of my high level performances as stated above, but also my drive and ambition to inspire other Malawi runners to fulfil their potential. I am so committed and passionate about running. I really want to help get Malawi and Malawian runners on the map and competing more regularly at major events worldwide and on the continent of Africa,” he said.

He has been participating in international marathons since 2010, with his first official race being the Athens Marathon in 2011.

Last Sunday, he finished 104 out of 813 athletes in the English National Cross-Country.

Ware said through his exposure, he can raise Malawi’s record and inspire the current and next generation of athletes.

“I am sure there is so much untapped talent in Malawi, but with the right figurehead steering this in the right direction, Malawi can be galvanised and positive energy and training can produce amazing short, middle and long distance runners,” he said.

Ware’s personal best was in the 2015 London Marathon where he clocked 2:47:21 hrs while in half marathon in 2018 he run 1:19:58 hrs.

His best record for a full marathon was 2013 Malta Marathon where he finished 15th out of 403 males while best record for a half marathon was achieved at Hampton Court in 2018 where he finished 41st out of 2 269 male and female participants.

MOC president Oscar Kanjala has promised to get in touch with Ware.

He said: “We will find out more about him. First, we have to establish if he has a Malawian passport because that is the requirement and, also, he has to qualify for Olympic time for him to be eligible. He might be good in other marathons, but we need to establish if he has made the Olympic time.”

Ware will be coming to Malawi to take part in the May 21-27 inaugural marathon organised by Impact Marathon Company.

