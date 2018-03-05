…Manyozo Jnr, Zoya included…

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 25-man squad for training camp which starts on Monday, 5th March at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The Belgian tactician has included Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Nyasa Big Bullets left back Emmanuel Zoya but Zoya’s teammate Yamikani Fodya has been left out.

Bullets Reserve up-and-coming midfielder Chimwemwe Idana has also made it on the list alongside his teammate Mike Mkwate, with Silver Strikers’ Levison Maganizo and Wanderers’ Rafick Namwera completing the midfield slots.

RVG has given Silver Strikers’ new catch Mphatso Phillimon his first senior team call up but there is no place for Harry Nyirenda and Francis Mulimbika in the team. Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Charles Thom – Dwanga United Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers Richard Chipuwa – Be Forward Wanderers Ernest Kakhobwe – NMC Bullets

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers John Lanjesi – NMC Bullets Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers Chembezi Denis – Be Forward Wanderers Emmanuel Zoya – NMC Bullets Gomezgani Chirwa – Civil Sporting Football Club Ian Chinyama – NMC Bullets Yamikani Fodya – NMC Bullets Precious Sambani – Be Forward Wanderers

MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana – NMC Bullets Reserves Alfred Manyozo Jnr – Be Forward Wanderers Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers Mike Mkwate – NMC Bullets Rafick Namwera – Be Forward Wanderers

STRIKERS & WINGERS