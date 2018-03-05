



South Africa-based Flames forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango could be out for the rest of the season after being ruled out for three months due to an ankle injury.

Mhango suffered the injury during a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between his club Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City in which he limped off after 25 minutes.

“Initially, I thought it was a minor knock but after going for a scan it was established that it was a bit serious and doctors recommended that I rest for 12 weeks,” he said in an interview on Saturday evening.

“I will be out for nearly three months and it is a big setback.”

The development means the 25-year-old striker will miss Flames’ friendly match against Uganda Cranes on March 17.

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) yesterday described the development as a “big setback”.

“That is bad news for Gabadinho, his club and the national team.

“I contacted one of their [Wits] officials this morning who confirmed that he will be out for 10 to 12 weeks,” he said.

Gabadinho has scored two league goals this season and played a vital role in the PSL champions’ revival that saw them rise from the bottom of the 16-team league to eighth. n

