



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has endorsed South Africa-based Patrick Mabedi and Peter Mponda as Flames’ assistant coaches on temporary basis.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu yesterday said this follows a proposal made by national football coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG).

Team manager James Sangala and goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi have also been maintained as part of RVG’s backroom staff.

However, Meke Mwase, who was part of the proposed list for the senior team, has been named Under-20 national team coach replacing Gerald Phiri who has also not been retained as assistant coach for the senior team.

But the FAM president said Phiri has been assigned other duties in the office of the FAM technical director.

Mwase will be deputised by Silver Strikers assistant coach Lovemore Fazili while Griffin Saenda Jnr has been named team manager.

Blue Eagles coach DeKlerk Msakakuona has been maintained as Under-17 national team coach and he will be assisted by former Mafco FC coach Temwa Msuku while Enos Chatama has also been maintained as team manager.

Said Nyamilandu: “After extensive consultations and deliberations, the national coach has appointed the said technical panels and all coaches have been appointed on part-time basis.”

Asked whether FAM has made arrangements with Mabedi’s South African employers—Kaizer Chiefs—where he works as assistant coach on permanent basis, the FAM president said: “Patrick has confirmed his availability during Fifa calendar dates and during off-season.

“He [Mabedi] is keen to serve as an assistant coach for the Flames. This is not the first time he has served in this capacity.”

Mabedi could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Commenting on Mponda’s prospects of joining politics, the FAM boss said: “Peter Mponda will be available until December [this year] when his position will be clear after contesting in the preliminaries of 2019 Parliamentary Elections.”

He further said depending on the situation, the coach will, from time to time, call upon the services of the coaches in the youth national teams to assist the Flames as part of the mentorship programme

On his part, RVG said the inclusion of Mabedi, Mwase, Fazili and Msuku in the coaching panels is part of his drive “to mentor as many coaches as possible”.

He said: “I am looking at coaches that have the potential and also those that have exposure, having worked with expatriate coaches both locally and internationally.” n

The post RVG gets his wish appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link