A new sponsor has injected K2 million into the Simama League to increase sponsorship from K5 million to K7 million.

On Friday, main sponsor Abraham Simama announced sponsorship adjustment from K4 million to K5 million and on Saturday the league said it has found another sponsor to partner Simama.

The partner, Superior and Purola Cooking Oil, will inject K2 million into the league.

Northern Region Football League General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu said they are happy that people are now coming in to help the league.

“As we said earlier on that we are looking for some cosponsor to come in to partner with Bishop Simama, am proud to announce that Superior and Purola Cooking Oil will pump in another K2 million to bring the league at K7 million,” said Nyasulu.

He then thanked one of the sports administrators in Mzuzu Japhet Majekete for his initiative in securing the sponsorship.

“What remains now is to do paperwork as these day we believe in signing agreement,” said Nyasulu.

In a related development, general secretary for Masters Security football club Zakaria Nyirenda on Friday donated a K1 million cheque to Northern Region Football Association to help in preparation of top four bonanza which is scheduled for this coming weekend at Karonga stadium.

Teams involved include Karonga United, Bolero United, Chilumba Barracks and Rumphi Pirates.

The aim of the bonanza is to help Karonga United to strengthen the team as they are preparing for life in in the elite league of Malawi.