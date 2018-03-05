Chipasula Charity Trust, a group of current and former Chipasula Secondary School students in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe visited refugees and asylum seekers at Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa district.

In an interview with Malawi24, founder and patron of the trust Immulannie Makande said students chose the place to appreciate what they learn in class and because they have a mutual relationship with a dancing group at the camp called The Branches.

During the visit, the group did various charity works at the camp.

“We cleaned boreholes and then slashed grasses, after lunch we gathered for some physical exercises and proceeded to an art exhibition where we had music, poetry and standup comedy,” Makande told Malawi24.

According to Makande, the group is doing other charity works on the ground.

“Our mission is to engage in various charities including paying school fees, buying school uniforms for the needy, help in organising events within school and outside, helping in fighting Tuberculosis (TB) and other diseases and helping the needy in the community and country,” he said.

Makande added that this year they are planning to host The Branches dancing group from Dzaleka.

The group will also host a Maphunziro 265 event and TB training at Chipasula.

Makande then asked well-wishers to partner with them.

“Our doors are open to organisations that need help in implementing their activities. We also are appealing to well-wishing individuals and institutions or organisations to partner with us on various endeavours initiated by us or them,” he added.

In an interview with Malawi24, Vice President of The Branches Dancing Group at Dzaleka refugee camp John Kazadi said the gesture was welcome.

“It was a pleasure to have them to Dzaleka refugee camp which strengthened us and gave us hope that we are all one people,” he told Malawi24.