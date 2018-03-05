



NSANJE (Malawian Watchdog)—Tribalism is now at its best as Chairperson of the cultural grouping Mlankho Wa Alhomwe Leston Mulli over the weekend told Nsenas in Nsanje to vote for DPP because there is no Nsena as all are Lhomwe in southern region hence imperative to vote for DPP.

Mulli was speaking this in Nsanje Lalanje constituency where he addressed a political rally. He said that he felt sad that people in the constituency voted for MCP candidate and stressed the need for the people to vote for DPP as they are all Lomwes.

In Malawi, voting is done on tribal lines and the Lomwes where President Mutharika hails from is doing its best to make sure that they remain in control of state power in the country.

They, using Local government minister, a lomwe by tribe himself, Kondwani Nankhumwa, elevating Lomwe chiefs in areas under the Yao controlled tribe, a situation which is a recipe for tribal conflicts.

Mulii, who was speaking as if he was high on something no exactly legal, said they are forming the DPP party structures using the Lomwe cards and he disclosed that they have sent people to pose as MCP candidates and these people will contest as independents if they happen to lose primary elections, the aim being to divide MCP votes.

The coming of Mia to MCP appears to have galvanized the Lower shire to rally behind MCP and this is displeasing the blue camp.





