



Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers have jointly contributed 18 of the 25 local-based players that have been called up for Flames training in preparation for the upcoming friendly match against Uganda Cranes.

The Flames will face Uganda in Kampala on March 17 as part of their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ qualifiers later in the year.

The team started training yesterday morning at Mpira Village in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre.

According to a list of names released by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda, Bullets hasvecontributed the highest number of players (10) while the Nomads have provided eight.

Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club have contributed three and two players, respectively while Dwangwa and Moyale Barracks have contributed each.

Coach Ronny van Geneugden said he has called players that have been outstanding.

“It might look like only a few teams are dominating the squad because they are signing all the good players.

“For example Wanderers have signed Peter Cholopi and Chembezi Dennis [from Azam Tigers and PremierBet Wizards] whereas Bullets roped in Patrick Phiri and Righteous Banda from Wizards and Civil Sporting Club, so did Silver who signed Mphatso Philiemon,” he said.

The notable inclusion in the latest squad is Wanderers defending midfielder and captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr who was named 2017 TNM Super League midfielder of the season.

Meanwhile, team manager James Sangala said foreign-based players are expected to join the team next week.

The full squad is as follows: Goalkeepers: Charles Thom, Brighton Munthali, Richard Chipuwa and Ernest Kakhobwe; Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, John Lanjesi, Cholopi, Chembezi, Emmanuel Zoya, Gomezgani Chirwa, Ian Chinyama, Yamikani Fodya and Precious Sambani; Midfielders: Chimwemwe Idana, Manyozo, Levison Maganizo, Mike Mkwate and Rafick Namwera; Strikers/wingers: Felix Zulu, Chiukepo Msowoya, Phiri, Banda, Philiemon, Fletcher Bandawe and Khuda Muyaba.

The post Bullets, Wanderers dominate Flames squad appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link