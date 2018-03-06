The Country’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has ordered Lilongwe City Council (LCC) to demolish houses built illegally along Lingazi River, opposite Bingu National Stadium and Ntandire.

Chilima said this on Monday when he visited 138 families at Ntandire in Lilongwe that were affected by floods.

“Last year, we were here to sympathize with families which were affected by floods that occurred that time. We had warned people against constructing houses in risky places, but it seems they do not heed the advice.

“There are some people who construct their houses and brick fences along the river which is a water path. In the end, the structures block water, forcing it to stray into houses of innocent people making them suffer in the end,” said Chilima.

He further said that visiting people affected by floods is not an entertainment thing.

Chilima also warned people especially those people who are distributing relief items to refrain from abusing the exercise.

So far, over 600 people have been affected from the 138 affected families and 12 houses have been destroyed.