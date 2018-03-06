



Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxer Chimwemwe Chiotcha lived up to his pre-match tough talk by knocking out challenger Simeon Tcheta on Sunday at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

Though it was a non-title fight, it drew a huge crowd that braved the rains.

The eight-round scheduled fight was a mismatch as Tcheta failed to reduce his weight from 75 kilogrammes (kg) to match Chiotcha’s 69 kg.

Despite the weight disadvantage, Chiotcha was the most aggressive, throwing quick punches to score points.

However, it was not easy for Chiotcha as he was at times caught off-guard by Tcheta’s hard punches.

Tcheta had a long reach and had he not been economic with his right, Chiotcha could have been knocked out in round four. Tcheta landed a hard left which had Chiotcha staggering but he failed to follow up to see off his opponent.

After the narrow escape, Chiotcha became more cautious but continued to punish Tcheta with more punches.

The presence of five senior boxers on Chiotcha’s corner, including Wilson Masamba, Mussa Ajibu and Limbani Masamba unnerved Tcheta as he held his own because of the support from the crowd.

Whenever Tcheta landed a punch or jab the crowd chanted Tcheta!Tcheta! infuriating.

A hit in the jaw in the seventh round knocked Tcheta down and that was the end of the fight.

In a post-bout interview, Chiotcha said: “I am glad that I have silenced him. He should never have challenged me in the first place. I felt insulted and wanted to teach him to respect his elders.”

On his part, though acknowledging defeat Tcheta said he has proved that Chiotcha is beatable.

“He is very vulnerable and not invincible. I did expose his weaknesses on several occasions. Next time he won’t be able to stand me,” said Tcheta who was fighting his seventh professional fight. It was his second loss.

On the other hand, Chiotcha has over 25 fights since turning professional a decade ago.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) president Lonzoe Zimba said: “We watched an exciting fight. Both boxers were prepared and fought well.” n

