Two more people have died of cholera raising the death toll to 19.

The two, who died on Monday, are from Salima and Dedza Districts causing panic among Malawians with many people asking the Ministry of Health to declare the Cholera case as a crisis.

According to reports sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that, Cholera cases have now jumped from 420 to 693 with the waste hit district being Karonga in the Northern Region.

Speaking in an interview with one of the local daily papers, Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango accused locals of behind the sharp rise in Cholera cases.

Malango also quashed the claims by some locals that Cholera is caused by witchcraft.

Meanwhile the Parliamentary Committee on Health has blamed the Ministry of Health for failing to prepare for the outbreak despite It being an annual occurrence.