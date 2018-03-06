John 5:6-7 When Jesus saw him lying there, and knew that he already had been in that condition a long time, He said to him, “Do you want to be made well?” The sick man answered Him, “Sir, I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; but while I am coming, another steps down before me.”

The question was simple:Do you want to be made well? The answer to be given was Yes or No. Instead, the man started blaming others.

He said he had no man to put him into the pool when the water was stirred up; but while he was coming, another stepped down before him. He looked at others as source of His problems. He didn’t want to take any responsibilities.

Are you in any situation and you would like to be made well? In short do you want to be made well in any area of your life? You are the key person. Stop blaming others. In the same world where some are getting Godly solutions to their problems, others are Still blaming their fathers, uncles,doctors, teachers, aunties and so on.

The more they focus on others as a source of their problems, the more they fail to get a solution.

Focus on Jesus and His Word. Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. He is a solution to every area whether sickness, lack of something, perpetual failures, and so on. Get connected to the Word. Get connected to Jesus and get connected to the miraculous living. You can work out your miracle now.

Additional scripture: Heb 4:12 For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

Psalm 1:2-3 But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, That brings forth its fruit in its season, Whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.

Confession

I am walking in miracles, signs and wonders. I believe the Word of God and I am getting the right results. In Jesus name. Amen. Register now +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98