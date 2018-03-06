A political expert has faulted the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for reversing its stand on the K4 billion fund which will be shared among Members of Parliament (MPs).

MCP through its acting general secretary Eisenhower Mkaka said the party’s lawmakers are not going to benefit from the funds.

The announcement came days after the party agreed with government to share the money among all MPs

Mkaka said the funds are reported to be in a dubious manner that depicts levels of corruption in the country.

But Political Scientist Frank Mpesi has faulted the decision saying MCP already legalised the allocation hence government is free to distribute the money to all MPs.

“How will that come about?, it was voted the money will go through the Local Government Finance Committee and then district councils, so what mechanism will MCP use not to be part of the funding, because the money will not go direct to the party,” said Mpesi, to the local press.

Malawi minister of finance Goodall Gondwe has been under fire following reports of allocation of K40 million to 86 lawmakers in the national assembly.

The move was described to be a token of appreciation from government to lawmakers who shot down the electoral reforms bills.

Then government agreed to share the dubious K4 billion among all MPs in parliament.

MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera last week demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the allegation of corrupt practice used in allocating the funds.