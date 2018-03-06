



While Football Association of Malawi (Fam) is preaching the gospel of a minimum of Caf B-Licence for Super League coaches, the association has disregarded the same by appointing under-qualified coaches for senior and junior national teams, to the chagrin of the coaches’ body.

National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) General Secretary, Dave Mpima, said most of the appointees are Caf C-Licence holders and do not meet the minimum requirements.

“Fam is in a confused state. How can they be forcing Super League clubs to employ Caf B-Licence coaches when the same does not apply to national teams? Are they going back on their own policies?” Mpima queried.

Mpima further said Flames Coach, Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) has no mandate to dictate the composition of national team coaching panels, adding that Fam did not consult the coaches’ association. He said a meeting which was meant to discuss the same did not take place in Mzuzu.

On Sunday, Fam announced that RVG had appointed Patrick Mabedi as one of his co-assistants alongside under-qualified Peter Mponda [he has a Caf C-Licence].

Temwa Msuku, who is also under-qualified, will work as an assistant to under-17 mentor Deklerk Msakakuona. Msuku has just been axed as Mafco coach whereas Mponda’s team, Premier Bet Wizards, has been relegated.

Qualified Meke Mwase is under-20 coach deputised by Silver Strikers Lovemore Fazili.

Mwase has replaced Gerald Phiri Senior who, in reaction to his exclusion, on Sunday, said he was not bitter.

“As was the case with Ernest Mtawali [former Flames coach whose contract was not extended], Fam has made its decision based on gossip and not on my performance. If, by removing me, the national team will improve, then I wish them all the best. I am not bitter but just surprised that we are learning about all this through the press,” Phiri said.

Fam President, Walter Nyamilandu, claimed that RVG made the appointments after extensive consultations.

He added that the Belgian has the mandate to pick his assistants as he is responsible for national teams’ performance.

“He even met some members of the coaches committee. So, the issue of not consulting the coaches does not arise. We do not want to impose names on the national [team] coach. We want to ensure that he gets the right tools for his job,” he said.

On the recruitment of under-qualified coaches, Nyamilandu said they will undergo an upgrading programme to make them comply with Club Licensing System requirements.

“We do not want to stifle progress. These coaches have the potential to do well. We cannot leave them out just because they do not have the qualifications. This is a plan that suits them. It will help us to come up with several names of potential candidates to replace RVG when his time is up,” Nyamilandu said.

However, previous Flames coaches such as Mtawali, Young Chimodzi and Kinnah Phiri never appointed junior national team coaches.

But a Fam Technical sub-Committee member, who asked for anonymity, accused Nyamilandu and RVG of hijacking the terms of reference of the committee, which is mandated to make such appointments.

“We are supposed to select the coaches and send the names to exco [executive committee] for approval. But Fam did not meet over this. One person is making decisions which are not strategic and this is taking our game backwards.

“A Super League club is not bigger than the national team and you cannot have an under-qualified coach in a national team coaching panel when Fam is strict on clubs. These are double standards,” he said.

Malawi has over 60 coaches with Caf B and A Licences and, soon, Confederation of African Football will make Caf Diploma a minimum qualification for national team coaches.





