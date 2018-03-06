



Prince Mkandawire, who coached TNM Super League teams such as ACT Stars and Escom United, died on Sunday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Family member, Llewelyn Kalua, said they were in a state of shock following Mkandawire’s death after he suffered a stroke and has been sick for 10 days.

“We are short of words. He was a pillar of our family. Of late, he suffered misfortunes, including an attack by thugs when he was on duty at The Nation as well as escaping a bus accident which killed some people. We feel that some of these things led to his death,” he said.

Mkandawire’s first-born son, Watson, said they were failing to come to terms with the death.

“We are disturbed and at pains following the circumstances leading to his death. He collapsed and never regained consciousness to say something,” he said.

National Coaches Association Publicity Secretary, Aubrey Nankhuni, mourned Mkandawire, saying the country had lost someone who had passion for football.

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) President, Walter Nyamilandu, said the country has lost one of the pioneers of football development.

Fam Technical Director, John Kaputa, sounding shocked, said the nation has lost a person who was ready for any task and was willing to share skills and knowledge.

Mkandawire was born in 1943 and is survived by a wife, seven children and five grandchildren. He was born in Zunga Village, Traditional Authority Mwamlowe, Rumphi District.

Mkandawire served as Malawi national football team deputy to the then Malawi national football team English coach, Ted Powell, in the late 1970s, before coaching clubs in Botswana and Swaziland.

His remains were expected to be buried at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre Monday.





