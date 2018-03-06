



Former Be Forward Wanderers midfieder Jabulani Linje was unveiled on Monday at Japanese third-tier J3 League side Yokohama Sports and Culture Club (YSCC) after passing a medical test.

The development means Linje has now completed his loan move as he looks forward to starting a new lease of life in the Asian nation.

He signed a two-year loan contract after undergoing successful trials last December alongside team-mate Precious Msosa.

Linje told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that he was delighted that his move has been completed.

“It is a great honour for me to become the first Malawian to play in the Japanese League. I will do my very best to help YSCC earn promotion to J2 and become a player who can inspire the dreams of children in Malawi,” he said

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said they were happy that the move has been completed.

“People said a lot of things when the players went to Japan for trials but those who understand football know that when a player goes for trials, he doesn’t train with a main team but reserves. It is upon recommendations of coaches that a player moves to a main team.

“When we sent the players to Japan, people ridiculed us but we knew what we were doing and now that Linje has been unveiled we are happy,” Butao said.

Japan national football team is ranked 56 on Fifa/Coca Cola World Rankings—68 places above Malawi. n

