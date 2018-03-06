



Atupele Muluzi says UDF will not partner DPP in 2019.

Is that Good news?

Do you see what I see?

If we look at this in 3D.

Our proper view will be questions like:

What if UDF get votes in the South and in the East.

And if DPP get votes in the South and again in the East.

Now what if MCP gets votes in the Central in the North and in the South?

Your guess…..?

Let’s take it from another view.

Still assuming all the parties go solo.

Let’s take it back to 6-1 which could be our better window of the parties’ accumulated strength in the 5 years.

With or without regard to the normal pendulum of voting per tribalism, regionalism or religion.

How will MCP fail to consolidate the phenomenal 6-1?

How will the other parties overturn MCP’s current form?

Whatever is happening now, is no longer a normality, it is an attempt to dislodge Chakwera from the summit of support waving towards him.

It is like a home team that is trailing in goals to a visiting team.

It plays under desperation, self-inflicted frustration and pressure.

I see Mutharika looking like a coach of a home team that is losing 6-1 at home.

I am just being poetic.

But sometimes Malawi is a shut out community. When people begin respecting one thing, it takes them ages to turn over to another.

The point is that if the 6-1 meant people’s increasing respect of MCP, it would be difficult to turn it over within a period of a year. It may take decades for that admiration of MCP to fade in people’s mind.

The curiosity, the people have now, basically to see what MCP can do if back in government, can only be diffused with MCP indeed back in government.

Without that, the curiosity will keep ballooning and tension soaring.

Tsoka kwa iye wonyoza mkwiyo wa wanthu.

The most stupid thing is to undermine the people’s desire for change.

If it is too strong inside them, it is strong.

As Nelson Mandela said: “If people want change, allow them to change.”

So what do I see?

If all parties go square, MCP wam’boma basi.

There will be many 6-1’s

MCP will hit 6-1’s against DPP, then turn to hit square 6-1’s against the UDF.

It’s too late to turn back!

In my next article I want to view “The only possible move that can help DPP”

the bitter pill.

It’s all my blind view.





Source link