Malawi has banned the sale of processed meat from South Africa following the outbreak of listeria poisoning in the rainbow nation.

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered wholesalers and distributors of South African-made meat products to immediately withdraw and destroy meat products such as polony.

“It is also advisable for Retailers to ensure that all fridges and food preparation areas are re-cleaned to prevent cross contamination,” says a statement from CFTC signed by executive director Charlotte Malonda.

The commission has warned that it will carry out an inspection of business premises to “ascertain whether the said processed meat products from South Africa have been withdrawn and destroyed.”

Listeria poisoning which is linked to consumption of contaminated processed meat products has killed 180 people in South Africa. It is widely believed that listeria causes flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhoea and infection of the blood stream and brain.

Other Southern African countries such as Botswana, Namibia and Zambia have also banned processed meat from South Africa.