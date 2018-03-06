Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that a man has filed for divorce after realizing that he is not the biological father of the four Children.

The development follows a DNA test conducted at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital on January 28 2018 in the commercial capital Blantyre.



In a WhatsApp test circulating on the social media seen by FOM’s reporter, the husband identified as Michael Ngwira has since filed for a divorce.

“Good Evening Family. You may have been hearing rumours regarding what is happening with my family. This message is meant to communicate the correct position of the situation.

“I decided to order DNA tests for my children on 28th Jan 18. The results were given to us on 01 March 18. I am sorry and deeply disappointed to inform you that DNA results have shown that I am not the biological father of Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira. As you would understand, we have a crisis in the family and as an immediate measure I have separated from Mirriam while the parents discuss the way forward. Please pray for the children who shall be traumatised by this unwanted situation. It is our view that whoever is the biological father/s should be unmasked and be given the responsibility to look after his / their offsprings,” wrote Ngwira.



Meanwhile Malawians have expressed mixed reactions over the matter with others questioning the authenticity of the DNA test.