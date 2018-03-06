The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said its legislators will not receive money from the controversial K4 billion special fund.

Last week, Members of Parliament (MPs) approved the allocation to be shared among 193 constituencies for projects.

But Deputy Secretary General for main opposition party Eisenhower Mkaka told the local media that the MCP will reject the funds.

He hinted that party president Lazarus Chakwera has now got more information on the funding hence the U-turn.

“This issue happened within two days and the leader of opposition was trying to get as much information on the issue as possible. That is why he made a statement that he does not want to be party to the experiment that government is making with people’s money.

“In other words, he does not want to entertain the so called K3.2 billion,” Mkaka told the local media.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations have hailed MCP for the change of heart saying the party has taken a commendable step.

Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe initially allocated the money to 86 MPs who blocked the electoral reforms bills last year.

The move was widely condemned and the allocation was deemed illegal since it was not approved by Parliament and there were also questions over the source of the money.

But last week the MPs legalised the funds after government agreed to share the money among all 193 constituencies.