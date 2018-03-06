An angry mob on Monday morning destroyed property belonging to a child abduction suspect in Dowa district.

It was reported on Friday that a 5 year old girl, named Monica didn’t come back from school where she went and by Monday she was still missing.

Rumour spread all over the area that the girl was being kept in the house of a certain woman residing at Dowa boma.

People around Dowa boma and surrounding villages organised themselves and went to the suspect’s house where they destroyed the house and vandalised property.

Speaking in an interview, Dowa Police Station’s Officer-In-Charge Owen Maganga said the police had to come in and spread teargas.

He said they managed to disperse the angry mob before rescuing the woman’s family.

According to Maganga, Police are now keeping the woman in custody for security reasons but they have arrested people who were ring leaders in the destruction of the property.

Maganga urged communities of the district to avoid taking action faster saying this cannot solve the problems.

He said community members should work hand in hand with the police so that those involved in the abduction of the child should be arrested.

According to the police boss, those who have been arrested will appear in court soon to answer different charges they committed during the violence.