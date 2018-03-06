There was commotion in Dowa district on Monday when an angry mob blocked the M1 road after a 5-year-old girl mysteriously went missing.

It is said the young girl, Monica did not report back home on Monday after she went to school.

According to Owen Maganga of Dowa Police Station, after the young girl reportedly went missing, the rumour had spread that she was abducted by a certain woman who resides at Dowa Boma.

Angry people mobilized themselves and stormed the suspect’s house where they destroyed her house and properties before police were called at the scene to rescue her.

Police managed to arrest some of the people who caused chaos during the incident and they will appear in court to answer different charges committed.

Meanwhile, the woman is in the hands of police as investigation in the case has been launched.