



President Peter Mutharika has described cyber security as a new challenge facing many nations in the world and called on stakeholders to work together in addressing the challenge.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday when he presided over the launch of the National Security Policy, Mutharika emphasized the need for all Malawians to register their sim cards to make the Cyber Law enacted in 2016 operational and relevant.

“The more we get advanced in technology, the more others use cyber to destroy society. The world has come to a point where counties can be attacked and be paralyzed within seconds at the click of a button. In Malawi we have a law on cyber security and registering simcards is one step towards ensuring that it works properly and that everyone uses technology responsibly,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika also promised that his government will always ensure there is economic, food, job, investment and military security to make Malawi a better place for everyone.

“We need tight security on public resources, no more theft of public funds and never again should we hear of cashgate happening in this country. We introduced the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) to ensure this, including making sure that there are no ghost workers in this country.

Corruption has become our culture and Cashgate was the climax of it all, many believe it’s a normal way of doing things. However, we need to change this, the fight against corruption is a corrective fight. Let us avoid, desist and report corruption to end it. It can never be dealt with through prosecution [alone],” said Mutharika.

In this regard, Mutharika called on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to fast track and complete investigations on what he described as ‘so called’ 13 files and K236 billion audit query saying it is an issue of national interest.

“We are not doing this to please anybody but it is for the interest of the nation. And I repeat, what I have always said, I will never shield anyone from the law,” he added.

In his remarks, chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara described the launch of the National Security Policy as a milestone saying issues of national security are a prerequisite for national development.

Said Muhara: “Malawi has had no National Security Policy since independence. The launch of this policy is very important as security and development concerns are interlocked for there can never be social economic progress without security.”

Different stakeholders including the European Union (EU) took part in coming up with the policy.

