The National Aids Commission (NAC) has commended the media for working with the organization in the fight against HIV and AIDS pandemic.

The remarks were made during Bwaila media club annual general meeting in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, NAC’s Director of Information Gidison Munthali encouraged the journalists to understand issues before presenting them to the public.

Munthali said the media practitioners need to engage with themselves before engaging with others in order to understand issues surrounding them.

“All I am saying is understand issues on the ground and then present them to the public because journalists play an important role informing and educating people in the society,” he explained.

He added that there is a lot to be done in terms of leadership and quality, informing and educating the public on issues related to HIV and AIDS.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Bwaila media club Wisdom Chimgwede said the media club will continue to partner with NAC on issues of HIV and AIDS.

He added that the journalists are also ready to work with other organizations in the country.