Pact Malawi has recognized various partners it has been supporting with capacity development in the N’zatonse project, a sexual reproductive and health rights (SRHR) project.

The partners were recognized during a Community of Practice workshop held in Lilongwe recently.

Pact Malawi and its partners gathered to take stock of progress they have made in the N’zatonse project, especially in capacity building and how this has enabled them to effectively implement their activities.

Pact Malawi Capacity Development Programme Advisor Joyce Mataya said the awards were in recognition to the efforts made by the partners in the project following technical and capacity development support from Pact, Act alliance and PSI as well as funding from KFW.

“We would have come up with as many awards but this just shows that our partners have done a tremendous job in making this project make a difference to the people out there and for this we say thank you.,” said Mataya.

Blantyre Synod Health Development Commission (BSHDC) bagged two awards namely; the Most Innovative partner in the delivery of services and able to reach out to more youth through various creative ways and the Most Creative and Organized Community of Practice presentation for 2018.

Responding to the award, BSHDC Director Lindirabe Gareta-Mazinyane thanked Pact Malawi for the awards and support that the organization gave to the partners.

“We received a lot of support and training through capacity building and as an organization, I can say that we are now developed, we are not the same as we used to be before being trained on capacity development,” said Mazinyane.

Livingstonia Synod Health Department (LSHD) won the Best Networking partner of the project as evidenced by reports showing ability to sustain the activities after the end of the project while Catholic Health Commission (CHC) was the Best Partner in leveraging the religious structures to enable it reach out more to its target group including the youth and men.

The Most Active and Organized Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Network award went to Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) in Rumphi while the Most Resilient partner able to still deliver and meet targets with lean staffing award went to the Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM).

Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) was named the partner with Best Service Delivery Model at community in reaching out to the youth while the Most Responsive partner as evidenced by their ability to take the learning back to their institution and ability to apply it in a way that has brought in change in their organizations was EAM.

