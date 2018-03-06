On Friday morning, Billboard confirmed that Rick Ross was hospitalized after being found unresponsive at his Florida home in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Rozay received some good news from the medical staff over the weekend and has now been released from the hospital after a four-day stay, according to TMZ.

Ross was reportedly transported back home early Monday morning (March 5) after visiting two different hospitals to treat his existing respiratory condition, which TMZ said could be pneumonia-related.

On Sunday, the Rich Forever rapper posted an Instagram photo featuring his Rolex watch and icy wrist jewelry captioned “Florida Boy.”

There were conflicting reports over the weekend on how dire Ross’ medical situation was. On one hand, TMZ stated on Friday that the Teflon Don rapper was on “life support,” hooked up to an ECMO machine, which essentially takes over the bodily functions of the heart and lungs.