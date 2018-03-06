



Airtel Top 8 champions Silver Strikers have rekindled their interest to compete in the next Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup and have notified Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Initially, the Bankers expressed interest to compete in the ongoing continental showpiece but changed their mind at the eleventh hour following their poor form in the second round of the league.

“We have already been given the go ahead by our sponsors Reserve Bank of Malawi [RBM] and we have already presented FAM with our letter of interest,” said Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda.

“What remains now is our performance on the ground to prove that we are ready because we do not want to just participate and embarrass the nation but rather compete for honours and make Malawi proud.”

According to Nyirenda, their recent international friendly matches against Zambian teams Chipata City Council FC and Nkwazi FC were part of their CAF preparation considering that Zambia is among the top-rated nations in the Southern Africa.

The Bankers’ interest in the continental tournament comes after Masters Security FC suffered a 5-0 aggregate loss to Atletico Petroleos de Luanda of Angola during two-legged preliminary round. .

Super League champions Be Forward lost 6-1 on aggregate to AS Vita of Angola in the CAF Champions League.

Soccer analyst George Kaudza Masina yesterday said Silver’s ambition of participating in the continental competition is a welcome idea and it is good that their interest has come early for proper preparations.

“Participation in a CAF tournament needs good planning. Silver have ample time to prepare financially, psychologically and tactically unlike what has been happening with the previous participants. It is always shameful for our teams to take part in such tournaments just for the sake of participating. With good planning, Silver are bound to be successful as they have everything that a club requires to participate in such a tournament,” he said.

In the 2017 season, Silver finished third in the 16-team TNM Super League with 61 points, eight behind eventual champions Wanderers. n

The post Silver rekindle interest to participate in CAF tourney appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link