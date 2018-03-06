Being in a relationship with an insecure man can add undue stress to your relationship and leave you drained emotionally.

Below are 20 signs your man has big insecurity issues

1. He’s jealous of your friends especially your male friends.

2. He constantly wants you to assure him that you love him. Questions like “Do you love me?” and “Why do you love me?” become constant.

3. He always feels there is an ulterior motive to almost anything you do.

4. He stalks you on social media.

5. He always threatens to break up with you even though he doesn’t really want to break up with you.

6. He always checks your phone.

7. He always accuses you of having something to hide.

8. He always brings up your ex because he feels threatened by your ex.

9. He isn’t happy when anything beside him makes you feel good so he tries to put you down when you are feeling good.

10. He wants you to spend all your free time with him.

11. He can’t handle constructive criticism.

12. He tries to get in the middle of everything you do. He even wants to choose the clothes you wear.

13. He’s jealous of the time you spend with your friends.

14. He always accuses you of wanting to cheat on him.

15. He regularly says nasty things about anyone who’s doing better than him.

16. He always wants to have the last word.

17. He’s always desperate for women to notice him.

18. He constantly fishes for compliments.

19. He always questions you about your whereabouts.