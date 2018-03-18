A teenage boy aged 18 has been sentenced to 24-months in prison for defiling a 12-year old girl in Ntchisi.

Appearing before magistrate Dorothy Kalua of Ntchisi Magistrate Court, it was revealed that the young boy had in 2017, October 9 abducted the victim and defiled her at Thung’unda village in the Area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in the district.

The young boy allegedly convinced the girl that he would marry her. Following the disappearance of the girl, village people searched around until she was found with the now convicted boy.

In court, he accepted the offence committed and pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Passing the judgment, Magistrate Kalua pointed out that the offence the boy committed is serious and therefore there was a need for a custodial sentence despite him being a teenager.

She then sentenced him to 24-months in prison at Kachere Reformatory Centre in Lilongwe.