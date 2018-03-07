As Christians will be celebrating the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Blantyre based Gospel songbird Brenda Kadam’manja will also be adding another step in her music journey as she will be launching her long awaited ‘Nkhondoyo Yatha’ CD and DVD Albums.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday, 2nd April at Blantyre Cultural Centre.

This is Kadam’manja’s second album since she came on the limelight in 2015 when she released her first album titled “Patsogolo”.

Kadam’manja told Nyasa Times that she is more that prepared to give the people a delicious meal in Music as she is also taking another step in her music career.

“Malawians should expect great things from me and they should know that God has entrusted me with the message that will transform many people and I promise to spread the word of God using my talent across the country “she said.

She said the show is being organized in an exceptional way as she is also expected to unveil her dancing clue called the revelations.

“This will be a great event ever, people should expect great things during the day, I am also happy to say that this day will be a day full of joy because I will also unveil my dancing clues”, She said

Some of the songs in the album include things are getting better, Yalula Mphasa, Chikondi Chanu, Ondisamala, akanena wanena, ndikachoka and Ndaoloka among others.

The show will be spiced up with perfomances by Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda, King James Phiri, Norman Phiri, Eliza Mponya, Steve Muliya and Neligo Women’s Choir among others.

Slated to start at 12 o’clock in the afternoon the show will attract an entry fee of K1500 perheard and CDs and DVDs will be on sale.

