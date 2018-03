The situation of poverty in Malawi “is deplorable”, and the Council for Non-governmental organisations in Malawi (CONGOMA) has challenged government to up its game in addressing it. A taskforce, Global Call for Action Against Poverty…

The post CONGOMA says poverty is worsening in Malawi: ‘Gov’t must step up’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link