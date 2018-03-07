There are some tips you should follow in order to successfully get back your Ex. There’s no guarantee it will work for you of course, but you have to try right? So take a look!

HAVE A PHYSICAL MAKEOVER

If you guys broke up, it probably has to amongst other things, do with the fact they no longer find you physically attractive. So that is the first step.

Get them to find you appealing again by improving the way you look. Get some new clothes, and change your style of dressing. Change your hairstyle and try to look happier. It will get them thinking, trust me.

HAVE A MENTAL MAKEOVER

So you’ve done the physical part, but it’s not the end of it. You need to let go of whatever mental space you were at the time you broke up because there’s a possibility they let you go because they outgrew you mentally or you just didn’t think alike.

So it’s a good idea to change the way you think. Look at life from a much more positive perspective. Everyone likes positivity.

DON’T WORRY TOO MUCH ABOUT YOUR WEAKNESSES

When a breakup happens, it’s natural to dwell on the possible reasons it happened, and blame yourself for certain things. The truth is – we all have our negative side. Don’t dwell on the negatives and put yourself down. Accept the things you can’t change, and keep going.

HORN YOUR STRENGTHS

What are those things you think make you special? The things your ex visibly loved you for? Work on making them better. If they do get better, chances are they’ll make your ex run back sooner than later.

FLAUNT YOURSELF

We all have social media…or at least, most of us do. Go shopping, wear new clothing, go to the movies, make new friends, and flaunt it all on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc). The idea is to get your Ex’ attention and remind them what they’re missing.

Source:Elcrema