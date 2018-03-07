A concert organised by Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) Welfare Committee at Mlambe Hall in Balaka District to raise funds for veteran musician Isaac Liotcha hit a snag on Sunday.

Liotcha, a former Alleluya Band member, is in need of urgent medical attention.

Mum Welfare Committee Coordinator, Princess Chitsulo, said Monday that they failed to raise the targeted amount of K 3.5 million.

She also said the show attracted low patronage.

“The turnout was not good. We collected K324,000 with a lot of pledges as well, amounting to K233,000. Out of the amount, K40,000 was used for other emergency logistics. We gave Isaac Liotcha’s family cash totalling K284,000,” Chitsulo said.

She hailed people who patronised the show as well as artists who performed.

“Despite this setback, we will continue to organise different events. We are actually thinking of [organising] a big walk,” Chitsulo said.

She said that, apart from raising funds to help Liotcha get medical attention, they were also looking at generating enough for the welfare committee to help other musicians as well.

Chitsulo said that some of the musicians who were on the line-up did not make it.

Chitsulo, Alleluya Band, Eliza Mponya, Steve Wazisomo Muliya and Hezekiah Wachiwiri were some of the musicians who performed.

Liotcha, who has been unwell with eye and liver problems, yesterday confirmed that he has received K284,000.

“I would like to thank the organisers of the show, led by Princess Chitsulo, for helping me although the concert did not raise enough. I will be travelling to Blantyre tomorrow (today) to meet my doctor,” he said.

Due to illness, Liotcha has not been active on stage.

The Balaka-based musician said he has been to several hospitals in the country seeking medical treatment but has failed in some instances because of finances.

“There is an improvement at the moment,” Liotcha said.

The musician said he would like to get back to the stage once he gets better.

Liotcha said, apart from eye and liver problems, there are other complications such as loss of blood— all of which require urgent medical attention.