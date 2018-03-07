The former Be Forward Wanderers attacker was officially unveiled on Monday at Y. S. C. C Yokohama, which currently plays in J3 of Japan Professional Football League.

Jabulani Linje became the first Malawian player to play in Japan after signing a two year deal following his successful trials a month ago.

And speaking during the ceremony, which was aired on a television, Linje said he was very excited with the new challenge and urged his new fans to come out in large numbers on Friday to watch Y. S. C. C Yokohama in a league match.

It has been reported that the former Civo Service United (now Civil Sporting Club) forward could make his debut in the said game.

Linje travelled to Japan with teammate Precious Msosa for the trials but he was the only one who was successful during a three week spell.

He has been handed jersey number 28.