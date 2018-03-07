Member of Parliament for Balaka North has asked United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi to call off the marriage between the party and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

On Saturday Muluzi told people gathered at the party’s headquarter in Limbe that UDF will go into 2019 polls as a standalone party.

He also urged party members not to doubt him as he is committed to make UDF great again.

“Do not write off UDF, do not underrate Atupele. No matter how much you can talk, no matter how much you can write on Face book or Whatsapp you cannot conquer me,” said Muluzi.

Speaking in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Lucius Banda urged Atupele to terminate his marriage with the ruling DPP if he wants Malawians to take his remarks seriously.

Banda said the union between DPP and UDF is only benefiting him as an individual and not the party.

Meanwhile UDF is yet to respond to Banda’s calls.