Debate has ensued on social media over a DNA test conducted by Mwaiwathu Private Hospital on Michael Ngwira exposing him as an impotent man after fathering four children with his wife Mirriam, a finance manager at an insurance giant, NICO General.

On Monday Ngwira disclosed to the family members the results of the DNA test and the results now known to the public showed that he is not the biological father of the said children.

“Good Evening Family. You may have been hearing rumours regarding what is happening with my family. This message is meant to communicate the correct position of the situation.



“I decided to order DNA tests for my children on 28th Jan 18. The results were given to us on 01 March 18. I am sorry and deeply disappointed to inform you that DNA results have shown that I am not the biological father of Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira. As you would understand, we have a crisis in the family and as an immediate measure I have separated from Mirriam while the parents discuss the way forward. Please pray for the children who shall be traumatised by this unwanted situation. It is our view that whoever is the biological father/s should be unmasked and be given the responsibility to look after his / their offsprings,” wrote Ngwira.



But many people have questioned the authenticity of the DNA test following a family photo taken at CI Catholic Parish circulating on social media.

This is so because the only boy child in the photo resembles his father.

One of the concerned citizens identified as Billy Mzumara wrote: “This DNA machine will destroy marriages, but when I look closely at the boy and the girl and then the father, the nose 👃 aaaaaa koma guys kuzaona masaya shaaaa DNA machine nkumati not his kids. I implore the man with the love of Christ to live with the family much more happy than ever.



On his part Paul Nankumbah advised Ngwira to go for another test.

“Nyamatayo akufanana ndi a Ngwira pliz do another test at different hospital to come up with final results,” wrote Nankumbar.

Concurring with Nankumbah’s remarks Mughogho Joseph called for Church intervention on the matter.

“There is more to this family than paternity issues. The church leaders and family should assist them rather than spreading the news. Look at the two children, like him at least for now. I ask this man to reflect on his life and come to terms with it.



“If the children are not his, he will not be the first neither is going to be the last. The lady as well should reflect on her life and what is it that has made her husband to go for DNA test. Let us not as families allow third parties to come in between us. It looks a lovely family and the children will be affected more than the two of them and will live to hate everyone who has contributed to the break up of this family,” wrote Mughogho.

Meanwhile debate continues on the matter.