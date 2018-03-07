Having launched last year, Nyasa Music Awards march on this year with a second edition which will be preceded by the nominations next week.

This year the event will also take place at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on 4th May.

Meanwhile, it is being curtain raised by a series of parties dubbed African Print, in a bid to boost morale ahead of the red carpet occasion.

In a press release dated 6th March, 2018 and made available to Malawi24, organisers make their calendar of events known to the public.

“The nominations will be made after thorough expert work finalizes. The date for the red carpet event is 4th May, 2018 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

“Headline acts will be announced after the nominations,” partly reads the press release.

So far two parties have been held in the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe, in drumming up support for the awards.

According to the organisers, the African Print Party now heads to Zomba.

“We are having our next show in Zomba on March 23, 2018. The Zomba show will see a surprise performance. Charges are Mk2000 and it starts at 7 pm,” the statement says.

One of the organisers for Nyasa Music Awards Chifundo Maganga has expressed satisfaction with the progress. He believes the response is overwhelming.

This year’s edition of the awards will also see deserving musicians earning accolades in different slots, as per tradition. Last year, urban artist Tay Grin was among the biggest winners and he will be looking forward to defending his awards.