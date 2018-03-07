Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that one of the four Children born at Mzuzu Central Hospital in December last year has died.

One of the family members confirmed of the development in an interview with one of the local radios in the country (Times radio).



According to the family member, the burial of the child was conducted in hasty due to the illness of the remaining kids.

The three children are now admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Meanwhile the family is appealing to well-wishers to assist the mother and the remaining kids.