



President Peter Mutharika has challenged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other relevant authorities to get to the bottom of the K236 billion audit query and the 13 files which apparently implicate some Cabinet ministers in the plunder of public funds.

In 2015, a financial analysis report by an audit firm established that about K577 billion of public funds could not be reconciled between 2009 and 2014. The figure was later revised to K236 billion in another forensic audit.

Public Accounts Committee (Pac) Vice-Chairperson Kamlepo Kalua claimed that seven members of Mutharika’s Cabinet were among those implicated in the financial scam.

On several occasions, the President rubbished the implication of the Cabinet ministers, saying he had information that those making the allegations had no facts.

But at the official launch of the National Security Policy (NSP) which he presided over at the Bingu International conference Centre in Lilongwe yesterday, Mutharika urged both the ACB and Pac to get to the bottom of “the so-called 13 files and K236 billion audit query”.

He said: “Let us complete this in the interest of this country. We are not doing this to please anyone. We are doing this for our country. I will repeat what I have said before that I will not shield anyone.

“While some people are busy politicising corruption, objective people can see that we are slowly making progress. We are making progress but we need to do more. Fighting corruption is not for one individual, therefore we must stop pointing fingers at anyone.”

The President further said his administration is striving to ensure public funds are secure from politicians, public servants and members of the private sector.

He then announced that government has finalised the procurement of a new Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis) software that will seal all loopholes in managing public finances.

According to Mutharika, there will be no more ghost workers in the public system and money will be saved.

But while the President argues that his administration is making strides in fighting corruption, there are those who believe government’s reluctance to release a report from last year’s National Anti-Corruption Conference may harden the fight.

The Public Affairs Committee (Pac) says that such reluctance dents the objectives of the conference whose recommendations were supposed to provide a clear direction on how the country can root out the vice.





Source link