



Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has disclosed that the 2018 season would kick off on April 15, just a week after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for April 7 in Mangochi District.

The dates follow an Executive Committee meeting which the league governing body held in Lilongwe over the weekend to do a postmortem of the 2017 season.

Sulom Treasurer, Tiya Somba- Banda, on Monday confirmed the development.

“Between now and April, there would be a number of activities such as ground inspection and meeting some stakeholders, including referees,” Somba-Banda said.

During the meeting, Sulom also discussed the possibility of providing a starter-pack to league champions, who wish to participate in Caf Champions League.

The fund has been proposed following the struggles of Be Forward Wanderers when they ventured into the 2018 Caf Champions League campaign after being drawn against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Nyasa Big Bullets also struggled financially when they participated in the 2015 Champions League.

Silver Strikers General Secretary, Thabo Nyirenda, said it was good news that, finally, the date for the AGM had been set.

“There are several issues which need to be tackled before the start of the season. For instance, we need to address gate revenue challenges as well as broadcasting rights’ issue,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda said clubs also expect the AGM to fill vacant positions at Sulom.

The position of vice-chairperson is vacant after Daud Suleiman resigned to join Football Association of Malawi as an Executive Committee member.

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, said although Sulom was yet to communicate to them on the dates of league’s kick-off and the AGM, he welcomed the proposed schedule.

In 2017, Sulom failed to hold the AGM due to what they called ‘lack of funds’. Sulom last held such a meeting in 2016.





Source link