Lilongwe Police are searching for unknown people over the murder of Madalitso Chebali, aged 32 of Kochela Village in Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson, Kingsly Dandaula told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that on March 3 this year, police received a report from Kamuloni Magena, 48, of the same particulars that his brother had been murdered by an angry mob.

“On the said date around 4:00 hours, the deceased wanted to rob a laptop from one individual, identified as Kalemba of Ulemu Private School while he was going to town.

“Kalemba shouted for help and well wishers came in to help and subsequently stoned the suspect,” explained Dandaula.

The Police PRO said the deceased was later taken to Chitedze Health Centre where he died due to internal bleeding while receiving treatment.

Dandaula said investigations are still underway to find the culprits but no arrests have been made so far.

The public relations officer has since advised the general public not to take law into their hands, saying it is a crime. He said people should report suspects to police.

He warned that anyone found to be involved in mob justice will be prosecuted.

Source:Mana