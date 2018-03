Ntchisi Magistrate’s Court recently sentenced an 18-year-old boy to 24 months at Kachere Reformatory Centre in Lilongwe for defiling a 12-year-old girl. The court heard that the boy, name withheld, on October 9 last year…

