Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Innocent Bottoman says he will not seek re-election when the association goes to polls February 2019 and elight league governing body’s treasurer-general Tiya Somba-Banda has expressed interest to contest…

The post Tiya Somba-Banda eyes Sulom presidency: Bottoman won’t seek re-election appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link