Zaluso Arts, an art collective founded by two visual artists Akulu Lipenga and Mac Ndalama, has said it is set for the Lake of Stars (LoS) Festival London and Scotland on March 10 and 11.

Lipenga and Ndalama left the country on Saturday alongside musician Faith Mussa, who will also be flying the country’s flag at the two events.

The duo, alongside Faith, has since arrived in London.

“I am very happy for the opportunity to meet other artists and bring international attention to Malawian art,” Akulu said yesterday.

Zaluso Arts engages in activities such as painting murals, hosting art shows as well as other art projects— all this aimed at promoting art in Malawi.

Akulu and Mac have travelled to Los London and Scotland, courtesy of the British Council.

“We met the team from British Council at the Festival of Ideas in 2017 where we did a superhero workshop for children to create characters that deal with Malawian problems. So, now, there is a programme called Rovers of the world and they have contracted us to take part in some activities at workshops,” Akulu said.

He said they are teaming up with some street artists called Woodstreetwalls in London to paint some walls at Hoe Street, Walthamstow. They will also travel to Glasgow, Scotland, to paint some more walls.

“We will also be exhibiting our personal work,” he said.

Zaluso Arts has been vibrant hosting shows such as ‘Art After Dark’ which was a protest against blackouts at Story Club in Lilongwe and the recent one was last month at Grittah’s Camp themed around Valentine’s Day titled ‘Art After Love’.

The main LoS Festival will take place in the country on September 28-30 at a venue to be announced.

Apart from Zaluso Arts and Faith, the other acts set to perform at LoS London and Scotland include Zathu Band and David Luhanga.