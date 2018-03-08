



The first-ever Confederation of African Football (CAF) women’s football symposium concluded yesterday in Marrakech, Morocco, with a call for equality from the continental football governing body.

The symposium, which was held under theme Raising Our Game attracted representatives from CAF member associations, including Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda, to discuss the development of women’s football.

National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) chairperson Siveria Chalira, who also attended the meeting, said the symposium was an eye-opener.

She said: “We discussed a number of issues on how to raise women’s football such as taking the game to schools, intensifying local leagues, increasing female members in member associations and regional bodies. The role of the media and use of models to raise the game was also considered,” she said.

The participants also urged CAF to increase funding for women’s football programmes just like men’s game.

“Members proposed that just as Fifa does in supporting women’s football, CAF should also do the same. Funding is the biggest challenge. Out of 54 member associations, only 24 have registered for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The others, including Malawi, have failed due to lack of funds,” said Chalira.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad, in his closing remarks, said the various recommendations will be forwarded to the newly established CAF women’s football department for review, and then to the CAF executive committee for implementation.

“What you have discussed during these two days, what you have proposed, what you have retained in the title of resolutions, will be the subject of a complete analysis by the new department of women’s football which has just been created,” Ahmad said in a statement.

The symposium also tackled topics such as competitions, training of coaches, marketing, media and governance.

