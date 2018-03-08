



Vice president Saulos Chilima says Malawi needs a complete overhaul in dealing with disasters by coming up with viable disaster management programmes if it is to permanently deal with the challenge.

Chilima was speaking on Thursday in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaduya in Phalombe where he visited about 329 households affected by floods in the district.

About 68 families have been displaced and are currently camping at Phaloni Primary School. No death was reported in the floods that came about on Friday February 9, 2018, affecting six villages of Likatchale, Mwanyewe, Hamela, Nampinga, Tibu and Harapera all in the area of T/A Kaduya.

The vice president expressed sadness that year in year out Malawi is being hit by various forms of disasters despite several measures to avert the trend.

Said Chiima: “We need to look at how we can deal with this challenge once and for all. Environmental degradation is one big challenge that we need to deal with, rivers are changing causes and sweep away people’s houses. We also need to make sure the houses that are being constructed are strong enough to survive various forms of disasters.”

The vice president also distributed relief items such as bags of maize, plastic cups and plates, plastic sheets and blankets.

“In the short term we are providing these relief items to the victims but we need to look for permanent means of dealing with these disasters,” he added.

District commissioner for Phalombe, Gossam Mafuta called for more support saying aside from floods, the district experienced drought in the early months of the rainy season as well as fall army worms.

“This year there is going to be acute hunger in this district. As you can see for yourselves the situation in the gardens is pathetic. It is our plea that more assistance will come forward so that people’s lives are served,” said Mafuta.

In her remarks, T/A Kaduya called on government to hasten its effort in strengthening river banks by constructing more crossovers and dykes to reduce over flooding in rivers.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) at least 16 people have lost their lives while over 13 000 households have been affected by floods and stormy rains that have hit some parts of the country.

The department says since October 12 last year, floods have claimed nine lives in Lilongwe, three in Dedza, two in NKhotakota and one each in Machinga and Zomba. Other districts that have been hit by floods are Salima, Karonga and Phalombe.

Chilima calls for viable disaster management programmes





